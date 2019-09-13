RITA REYES FORMERLY OF LASALLE - Rita Reyes 83 passed away on September 10, 2019. She was born to the late Cruz Gonzales and Delfina Martinez in El Maton, Texas. She is survived by her Daughter Rosalinda Paniagua, Sons Robert Reyes and John Reyes, Sister Ramona Herrera, and she is also survived by 12 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and family members. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Husband Raymundo V. Reyes, Daughter Rita Silva along with 2 sisters and 5 brothers. Visitation will be held Sep. 14, 2019 at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, from 2 to 4 p.m. with Rosary service at 4 p.m. and prayer service afterwards. Under the Direction of Heavens Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.