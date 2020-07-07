RITA ANN VOELKEL WEATHERFORD - Rita Ann Voelkel, age 74, of Weatherford, Texas passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born November 12, 1945 in Shiner, Texas to the late Rudolph Thomas Pesek and Henrietta Marie Kallus Pesek being 7th of 12 children. Rita graduated from St Paul High School in 1964 and became a Licensed Vocation Nurse at Victoria College in 1965. Rita returned to college and completed her degree as a Registered Nurse in 1982. She has served the Victoria and Weatherford communities as a Registered Nurse for over 45 years. She was an active member of St Stephen Catholic Church of Weatherford and served in several ministries. She also enjoyed gardening, quilting/sewing and attending all her grandkid's events. Rita is survived by her children Kimberly Lund (William) of Weatherford, Jennifer Parkison (Mark) of Weatherford, Jaime Voelkel (Lisa) of Azle and by her 10 grandchildren: Zachary, Madeleine, Samuel, Maria, Rachael, Matthew, Michelle, Christopher, Michael, and Jacob. She is also survived by her siblings: Dorothy Rother (Daniel) of Hallettsville, Agnes Knuestler of Yoakum, Theresa Belicek (Julius) of Yoakum, Henry Pesek (Patsy) of Shiner, Dolores Pesek of Boca Raton, FL, Leonard Pesek (Frances) of Shiner, Lawrence Pesek (Beverly) of Fredericksburg, Patrick Pesek (Barbara) of Wied, Andrew Pesek (Jane) of Hallettsville and Marian Dierschke of Bryan and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Diane Marie and brother-in-law Marlin Knuestler. Pallbearers will be Zachary Lund, Samuel Lund, Matthew Parkison, Christopher Voelkel, Michael Voelkel, Jacob Voelkel, Harvey Dierschke Jr (nephew) and Steven Pesek (nephew). The Visitation and Rosary are on Friday, July 10 from 5-7:30 p.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Weatherford, Texas. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 11 at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Interment will follow Sunday, July 12 at 1 p.m. at the family cemetery, St. Ludmilla's Catholic Cemetery in Wied, Texas.
