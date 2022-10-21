Robbie Coffey Hahn
VICTORIA — Robbie Hahn, 60 of Victoria passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022. She was born August 15, 1962 in Victoria, TX to Elmo Coffey, Jr and Annie Dickenson Coffey. Robbie was a loan officer for many years.
She is survived by her husband, Henry Hahn of Victoria; daughter, Emily Hancock (Joseph) of Victoria; father, Elmo Coffey Jr of Mission Valley; five grandchildren, Kyler, Kamden, Kollin, Kynlee and Kallie; sisters, Ruth Mozisek of Inez, Anne Hensel of Victoria, Cindy Macek of El Campo; brother, Dodd Coffey of Victoria and beloved nieces, Brandi Harvey of Victoria and Dee Ann Lott of Meyersville.
A Celebration of Robbie’s life will be held 4 PM Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 1171 Bedgood Lane, Victoria TX 77905.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust,V ictoria, TX 77901.
Fond memories and stories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com .
