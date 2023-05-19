Robbie Neta Menn
YORKTOWN — Robbie Neta Haines Menn of Yorktown, TX entered eternal glory on May 17, 2023. She was born on December 30, 1924 in Arnett, TX to the late Frank Gardner and Hallie Vida Mayberry Haines. She grew up in a cotton farming family in Coryell County. Being raised with very little instilled a frugal nature that she practiced her entire life. Robbie was not afraid of hard work or getting her hands dirty. Her love for animals, gardening and the outdoors remained true through her lifetime. She graduated from Gatesville High School. After graduation she worked at Gatesville School for Boys. She also worked in the records department at Fort Hood, where she met Captain Will Paul Menn. She married her sweetheart the late Rev. Dr. William Paul Menn on December 16, 1944. Together they raised two sons, the late Paul H. Menn and William G. Menn. Robbie assisted Will as his dental assistant for many years. She taught adult literacy in Yorktown and Junior High Basics in Donna, TX. She was an avid reader and would cut out and highlight special articles of newspapers and magazines for her two sons to read. God and church were a big part of Robbie’s life. She was very instrumental in Will’s ministry for 46 years. Their ministry moved them all over South Texas. Robbie held many positions within the church. One being the historian of the women’s organization. She enjoyed history. She was a longtime member of the Daughters of the American Revolution until her health began to fail.
Robbie AKA Mama Robbie will be greatly missed by her family and those who knew her. The Menn matriarch, the frugal ministers wife, the PROVERBS woman. Thank you for loving us so well Mama Robbie.
“Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all. Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Honor her for all that her hands have done, and her works bring her praise at the city gate.” Proverbs 31:29-31
She is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Hallie Haines, her husband Rev. Dr. William Paul Menn, her son, Paul Menn, and her brother Billy Haines.
She is survived by her son William Menn (Heather), daughter in law (Polly Menn), grandchildren Julie Menn Carter (Chris), Amy Menn Burnes (Joe), Becky Menn Nelson, James Menn (Dina), Presley Milson (Elizabeth) Paige Neri (Ismael) great-grandchildren Conley, Kaitlyn, and Madilyn Carter, Garrett and Grace Menn.
Visitation will be May 19, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Massey Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be May 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church Yorktown.
Memorials may be made to FPC Yorktown or Yorktown Historical Society.
The family would like to thank Yorktown Nursing and Rehab for all of their care and a very special thank you to Crown Hospice for their excellent nursing care and pastoral support. We greatly appreciate all that you do.
Services entrusted to Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.