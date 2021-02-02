Robbie Rae Friedrichs
GOLIAD — On the morning of January 21, 2021, Robbie Rae (Ussery) Friedrichs went on her next great adventure; to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ.
Born in Luling, Texas on September 23, 1935, Robbie attended Luling schools.
She married the love of her life, John Lee Friedrichs, and they resided in Goliad, Texas. Robbie and John were members of St. John’s Lutheran Church. While residing in Stockton Missouri Robbie was instrumental in establishing St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church.
Robbie was preceded in death by her husband John; parents, Lela Beatrice and Oran Branyan Ussery; sister Mary Loice (Ussery) Dermer and brother Oran Branyan Ussery Jr.
She is survived by her sister, Margaret Ann Brietzke, of Goliad. Children, Kippy Johnson (Jeff) of Neosho, Missouri; John Friedrichs II (Nicole), of Goliad; and Chuck Friedrichs (Jessica) of Wichita, Kansas. Also surviving are six grandchildren; Chandler, Gracelyn and Noel Johnson; RaLeigh Jo and Madlynn Friedrichs; and Wyatt Friedrichs
A celebration of Robbie’s life will be held Saturday, February 6, at 1 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad, followed by graveside services at 2 p.m. at Glendale Cemetery. Graveside Services will be offered via FM radio 87.9 at the cemetery only.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Weesatche.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: National Guard was treated shamefully in Washington D.C. (7)
- Website works, phone system crashes during Victoria County vaccine signup (5)
- Here we go again (5)
- Hundreds of marchers gather in downtown Victoria for anti-abortion event (4)
- Syndicated column: Freedom of speech slipping away (3)
- Letter: Water Street is not safe for pedestrians (3)
- Edna hemp business paves way for new industry (2)
- Man in car rams into 2 vehicles on road, at gas station (2)
- Warm, lackluster duck season comes to a close (1)
- New VISD program offers students pathway to medical field (1)
Online Poll
Have you ever played disc golf?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.