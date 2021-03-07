Robert Alan Pelech
PORT LAVACA — Robert Alan Pelech, 62 a native of Port Lavaca, passed away at his home, Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Sunday, March 7th from 5:00PM to 7:00PM, at Grace Funeral Chapel, 1604 W. Austin Avenue, a rosary will be prayed at 6:00PM. Funeral service will be held at 10:00AM, Monday, March 8th at Grace Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Rian Juranek, Eric Juranek, James Pelech, Patrick Pelech, Joshua Nylund, and Willis Brown.
Robert was born September 25, 1958 to the late Elo Edward and Cecilia Adamek Pelech. He graduated from Calhoun High School. Robert married his love, JoAnn Mooney, they were together over 20 years, before her passing in 2018. Robert was an avid antique car enthusiast and enjoyed restoring and refurbishing antique cars and old-world war II military vehicles. Along with his parents and his wife, Robert was preceded in death by his sister, Gloria Greiner.
Robert is survived by his siblings, Barbara Juranek and her husband, Edwin and Michael Pelech and his wife, Monica; 6 nieces and nephews; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Chapel in Port Lavaca.
