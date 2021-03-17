Robert Alfred Pollard
VICTORIA — Ronald A. Pollard, 79, of Victoria was called home to be with Our Lord, Friday, March 12, 2021. Visitation will begin at 9:30AM, Friday, March 19th at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, a prayer service will be begin at 10:00AM Burial will be held privately.
Lovingly known to most as “Ronnie”, he was born December 19, 1941, in Eagle Pass, Texas, to the late Charles C. Pollard, Jr., and Barbara Lehmann Pollard. In his younger years, Ronnie was a member of the Cub Scouts & Boy Scouts. He attended St. Joseph’s High School graduating Valedictorian of the 1959 class. Ronnie had a brilliant mind when it came to drafting Mechanical/Electrical Plans. He loved hunting, fishing, playing his guitar, and was an excellent cook. Ronnie was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Charles H. Pollard.
Ronnie is survived by his sisters, Barbara Ellington and her husband, George “Geep” of San Saba and Theresa Pullin and her husband, Tommy of Victoria; aunt, Nancy Lehmann; along with other loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
Rest in peace dear brother as you are finally pain free and with our Savior, Lord Jesus Christ.
In lieu of flowers family requests that donations be made to American Heart Association.
Thoughts and memories maybe shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
