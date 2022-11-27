Robert Allen
Wachtendorf
VICTORIA — Robert Allen Wachtendorf, age 52 passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022. Robert was born in Shiner, Texas to the late Mildred Kathy Muenich and Adolph Henry Wachtendorf. Robert was known by those who knew him in the community as the face of the Wheely Chilly ice cream truck. He was previously employed with Courtesy Car Wash for many years.
Robert is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ramirez; stepdaughters, Ernestina Salazar, Elizabeth A. Ramirez and Estella De Los Santos (Mark); stepsons, Travis Trevino and Ernest Ramirez, Jr.; and 11 grandchildren.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Adolph Henry Wachtendorf; mother, Mildred Kathy Muenich; and sisters, Dorothy Burns and Elizabeth Ann Wachtendorf.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022 from 5-7pm at Colonial Funeral Home, with rosary to following at 7pm. Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 1pm at Our Lady of Sorrows, with burial to follow Memorial Park Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Jacob Bonnell, Miguel Adames, Syi McRae, Austin George, Joe Anthony Reyna, and Dallas Hickman.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the Citizens ICU Nurses, especially Morgan McCutcheon.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
