ROBERT ANTHONY NIEMANN BAY CITY - Robert Anthony Niemann; 77 of Bay City, TX passed away July 30, 2019 as a result of an automobile accident. He was born August 11, 1941 in Flatonia, TX to Freddie and Vlasta Dostalik Niemann. For nearly 50 years Robert enjoyed his career doing ASME inspection services. He truly has left his "stamp" on many facilities throughout the world. Robert tried retirement but that wasn't for him. The last 15 years he continued his work at STPNOC. He is survived by his wife Paulette Niemann of Bay City; daughters Cheryl Garrison (Gary) of Victoria, TX; Becky Adkison (Rodney "Bo") of Highland Village, TX; Rhonda Brzozowske of Victoria, TX and Nowell Campos (Armando) of Maitland, FL; grandchildren Jenifer Moczygemba (Preston); Logan Garrison (Stephanie); Armando Campos, Daniel Campos, Ben Adkison, Will Adkison, Bethany Brzozowske, Abby Brzozowske and Alex Campos and great grandchildren Connor, Grant and Avery Moczygemba, Corbin, Alyse and Greyson Garrison. He is also survived by one brother Richard (Dianne) Niemann of Missouri City, TX; as well as niece and nephews and Alicia, Wes, Andrew, and their families. Robert was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Frederick and Roger. The family will receive friends and relatives from 1:00 p.m.-2:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life beginning at 2:30 p.m., Monday, August 5 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, located at 2313 Ave. I, Bay City, TX. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City. 979-245-4613

