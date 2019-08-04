ROBERT ANTHONY NIEMANN BAY CITY - Robert Anthony Niemann; 77 of Bay City, TX passed away July 30, 2019 as a result of an automobile accident. He was born August 11, 1941 in Flatonia, TX to Freddie and Vlasta Dostalik Niemann. For nearly 50 years Robert enjoyed his career doing ASME inspection services. He truly has left his "stamp" on many facilities throughout the world. Robert tried retirement but that wasn't for him. The last 15 years he continued his work at STPNOC. He is survived by his wife Paulette Niemann of Bay City; daughters Cheryl Garrison (Gary) of Victoria, TX; Becky Adkison (Rodney "Bo") of Highland Village, TX; Rhonda Brzozowske of Victoria, TX and Nowell Campos (Armando) of Maitland, FL; grandchildren Jenifer Moczygemba (Preston); Logan Garrison (Stephanie); Armando Campos, Daniel Campos, Ben Adkison, Will Adkison, Bethany Brzozowske, Abby Brzozowske and Alex Campos and great grandchildren Connor, Grant and Avery Moczygemba, Corbin, Alyse and Greyson Garrison. He is also survived by one brother Richard (Dianne) Niemann of Missouri City, TX; as well as niece and nephews and Alicia, Wes, Andrew, and their families. Robert was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Frederick and Roger. The family will receive friends and relatives from 1:00 p.m.-2:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life beginning at 2:30 p.m., Monday, August 5 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, located at 2313 Ave. I, Bay City, TX. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City. 979-245-4613
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Victoria woman gets almost $10K check through fake Publishers Clearing House letter
- DPS identifies contributing factors in U.S. 59 wreck that left 5 dead, 7 injured
- City to discuss camping ordinance to address homelessness
- Calhoun Port Authority board spends $25K on trip to San Francisco
- Flames engulf backyard shed on Sherwood Drive
Commented
- Boutique Air schedules affected by new Dallas flight (3)
- VISD proposes reducing taxes, raising teacher salaries (3)
- Former Calhoun Port board member takes plea deal for felony theft (3)
- Renewal brings new in The Dirt (2)
- Atlanta to add context about racism to historic monuments (2)
- Attorney: Hunger-striking immigrants forced to hydrate (2)
- Victoria County auditor, treasurer reveal they rubber-stamped Harvey recovery spending (2)
- Yorktown teen beats cancer (2)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (1)
- Reader responds to guest column on free speech (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 4
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.