ROBERT ARTHUR
ANDERSON
SAN ANTONIO — ROBERT ARTHUR ANDERSON
March 26, 1933 - May 7, 2023
Robert Anderson passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on May 7, 2023. Born on March 26, 1933 in Oakland, Nebraska to parents AAA and Anna Anderson, Robert enjoyed his mid-west upbringing alongside his brother J.C. Basketball, golf and fishing were their favorite past times.
In 1951, Robert traveled by train to Austin to attend The University of Texas. Following undergrad, Robert joined The United States Air Force. He served as a fighter pilot flying F102 fighter jets while stationed in Okinawa, Japan. His family enjoyed hearing Robert’s stories of his time spent in the military. They fondly recall a story wherein a fellow pilot flying at night had lost all electrical power and, as a result, had no lights. Robert was able to guide the pilot to a safe landing using only his flashlight as a beacon.
Following his time in the service, Robert returned to Austin where he received his law degree from UT. While he practiced law after graduation, he quickly adjusted his career path and focused on his true passion, the oil and gas business. Together with his brother, Robert formed Anderson Exploration in Calgary, Canada. The company was ultimately sold to Devon Energy in 2001. After the sale, Robert continued to invest in the oil and gas business throughout Texas with a focus on the gulf coast region.
Robert loved being outdoors and particularly enjoyed golfing and gardening. As a golfer, Robert was Senior Club Champion at the Club at Sonterra and made ten “holes in one” during his lifetime. Over time, he built a vast collection of golf clubs, trophies, and putters. Later in life, he enjoyed watching golf every weekend pairing it with a hot dog, a beer and a nap on the couch. Robert’s famous garden started with a small plot next to the house and grew into the canyon with many flowers, fruits and vegetables.
Robert had a strong faith and was a devoted member of Concordia Lutheran Church. Robert and Kathey served as ushers and participated in bible study and many other activities at the church over the years.
A deeply devoted husband, Robert’s greatest passion was his loving wife Kathey. Married for 43 years, Kathey and Robert shared a love of traveling and have such fond memories of their travels all across Europe with their many friends. They particularly enjoyed Scotland where Kathey and her friends would enjoy attending gourmet cooking classes, while Robert and his friends would enjoy playing golf at the many wonderful Scotland courses.
A humble man and not one to boast, Robert was known as a gentleman who was also a gentle man. A grandfather to five grandchildren, Robert was devoted to spending time with them and to being a positive influence on their lives. In remembering their sweet “Grandad,” the grandchildren shared how thankful they were to have such an incredible man as a grandfather. A man who gave 110% to everything he did, he led by example and lived by his values, supporting his grandchildren by being constantly present in their lives.
Robert is survived by his wife Kathey, his son Steve Anderson and wife Michelle, his son Mike Anderson and wife Lisa, and his grandchildren Caleb Anderson, Bella Anderson, Hayden Anderson, Connor Anderson and wife Hayley, and Anna Anderson. He is predeceased by his parents, AAA and Anna Anderson of Oakland, Nebraska and his brother J.C. Anderson of Calgary.
Heartfelt gratitude to Mary Robles for 40 years of love and care. Special thanks to those who cared for him in final days, especially caregivers BJ and Rudy. Funeral services will be on May 23 at Concordia Lutheran Church with visitation at 10AM and services at 11AM. A private burial with Military Honors will occur at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials can be made to Concordia Lutheran Church or a charity of donor’s choice.
