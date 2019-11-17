ROBERT BOB ASCHENBECK SHINER - Robert "Bob" Aschenbeck, 61, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. He was born December 21, 1957 in Shiner to the late Weldon and Margaret (Streng) Aschenbeck. Survivors are daughters, Susan Aschenbeck and Rachel Winkenwerder (Jim) ;son, John Aschenbeck; partner, Kay Villalpando; two grandchildren, Alena and Neal Winkenwerder; sisters, Doris Patek, Mary Lou Kocian (Andy), Sharon Fuller (Roy) and Geralyn Brotherman (Carl); brother, Dennis Aschenbeck. Preceded in death by his parents. Visitation 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, with Rosary recited at 5 p.m. Funeral Service 10 a.m., Monday, November 18, 2019 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rev. Bryan Heyer officiating. Burial to follow at Shiner Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Emmaus Center, 1508 E. Airline Rd., Victoria, Texas 77901 or on-line, www.emmauscounselingcenter.com for education of alcohol addiction.
