Robert “Bob” Cooper
YOAKUM — Robert “Bob” Cooper passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021 at the age of 80. He was born June 28, 1941 in Edgar, Texas to Arthur and Maudie Cooper. Bob was the youngest and the last remaining sibling of his family, being preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Rayford, Kenneth, and Cleo; sisters, Doris and Darlene. He was a big man with a big heart.
Bob graduated from Yoakum High School in 1959. He went to work for Safety Steel Service in Victoria and later transferred to Corpus Christi where he was a plant manager for 40 years. Bob was a devoted family man. He married the love of his life, Linda Granberry of Yoakum on November 24, 1962. Together they shared 58 wonderful years and had 2 children, Lisa Burke (Stephen) of Houston and Brandon Cooper (Jennifer) of Yoakum.
Bob loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, faithfully serving his church as a deacon at Trinity Baptist and First Baptist Churches in Corpus Christi and then at Austin Street Baptist Church in Yoakum. Other than church and family, one of Bob’s greatest passions was playing and coaching men’s softball. He and Linda spent many years in softball leagues. Countless friends and families were blessed through the fellowship of his softball teams. Bob was also an avid card and domino player and would never turn down a good game of Canasta. He made sure all of his grandchildren learned to play so they could enjoy that time and fellowship together.
Bob is survived by his wife Linda; children, Lisa Burke (Stephen) of Houston and Brandon Cooper (Jennifer) of Yoakum; 5 grandchildren, Cale and Faith Burke, and Emma, Sarah, and Zachary Cooper.
Visitation 1-3 p.m. with Funeral Service at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Austin Street Baptist Church with Pastor Dale Turner officiating. Burial 10 a.m. Friday at Hebron cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the South Texas Children’s Home, P.O. Box 1210, Beeville, Texas 78104, Austin Street Baptist church or donor’s choice.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
