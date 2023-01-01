Robert “Bob” Earnest Mahaffey
VICTORIA — Robert “Bob” Earnest Mahaffey, a long-time resident of Victoria, TX, passed away December 24, 2022, at the age of 79. He was born July 27, 1943, in Muskogee, Oklahoma to the late C. E. Mahaffey, Sr. and Alpha Glea Hardin Mahaffey.
Bob enjoyed being outdoors and will be fondly remembered as an avid golfer.
Bob is survived by his wife, Linda; his children, Nicole Isham of Fort Worth, Texas and Kelly Mahaffey of Tulsa, Oklahoma, grandchildren, Sophie Isham, Will Isham, Shawn Mahaffey, and Kaley Mahaffey, as well as his brother David Mahaffey. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Carvel Edwin “Pat” Mahaffey, Jr., and Jack Mahaffey.
A visitation will be held Thursday January 5, 2023, from 4-6pm with a service immediately following at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneral chapel.com
