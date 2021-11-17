ROBERT “BOB” GRIFFITH
HALLETTSVILLE — Robert “Bob” Griffith went to his eternal rest on November 11, 2021. He passed away in Houston, Texas after an extended illness.
Bob was born June 16, 1933 in Seneca, MO to William Cloud and Ethel (Chester) Griffith. He married Fannie (Harding) on March 29, 1952 They were residents of Pt. Comfort from 1952-1995 they then moved to Halletsville, Tx.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Hallettsville and the Masonic Lodge.
He is preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers and 1 sister.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Fannie (Harding) Griffith, children Robert “Bobby”, Barbara Trygstad(Chuck) and Terri Turner (Dennis), grandchildren Ryan Trygstad (Katy), Kirk Trygstad, Elyssa Szirpan(Aaron Estes) and Samantha Szkirpan. He is also survived by sisters, Patricia Hill and Irma Lipe, both of Seneca, Missouri and numerous nieces and nephews, including Sharon (Jerry) Winchester who made countless visits to Texas to see Bob and Fannie.
Bob will be cremated and his ashes carried back to Seneca, Missouri.
A private memorial service will be set at a later date.
