ROBERT "BOB" GRIFFITH
ROBERT “BOB” GRIFFITH
HALLETTSVILLE — Robert “Bob” Griffith went to his eternal rest on November 11, 2021. He passed away in Houston, Texas after an extended illness.
Bob was born June 16, 1933 in Seneca, MO to William Cloud and Ethel (Chester) Griffith. He married Fannie (Harding) on March 29, 1952 They were residents of Pt. Comfort from 1952-1995 they then moved to Halletsville, Tx.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Hallettsville and the Masonic Lodge.
He is preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers and 1 sister.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Fannie (Harding) Griffith, children Robert “Bobby”, Barbara Trygstad(Chuck) and Terri Turner (Dennis), grandchildren Ryan Trygstad (Katy), Kirk Trygstad, Elyssa Szirpan(Aaron Estes) and Samantha Szkirpan. He is also survived by sisters, Patricia Hill and Irma Lipe, both of Seneca, Missouri and numerous nieces and nephews, including Sharon (Jerry) Winchester who made countless visits to Texas to see Bob and Fannie.
Bob will be cremated and his ashes carried back to Seneca, Missouri.
A private memorial service will be set at a later date.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.