Robert “Bob” Irwin Olin
KERRVILLE — Robert “Bob” Irwin Olin, 90, of Kerrville passed away December 29, 2022. Bob resided in Victoria from 1946-2008 and retired from VISD after 24 years where he was the Director of Vocational Education. He was born May 29, 1932 in Hobart, Indiana to Irwin B. and Martha Duthie Olin. Bob served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1956 and was an active member of Christ the Victor Lutheran Church in Victoria. In his later years in Kerrville, Bob was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Melba M. Olin and his parents.
He is survived by extended family and numerous friends.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery with military honors under the auspices of the Victoria County Veterans Honor Guard.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
