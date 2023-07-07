Robert “Bob”
Korczynski
VICTORIA — Robert Korczynski, 78, born March 10, 1945, passed away July 5, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents Victor & Elsie Korczynski, brother, Dan Korczynski, sister, Josephine Korczynski and daughter, Susan Kirkpatrick. He is survived by his Wife Diana Korczynski, his daughters Kim Meyer (Jeff), Jennifer Gill (Reggie), Shannon Korczynski (David), Shelly Brown (James), Ashley Edwards (Torrie), Sons- Corey Stuck (Angela) and Don Kirkpatrick along with his 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Joyce Roach (Jimmy), Patsy Rassmusen (Kenneth), Patty Korczynski and brother Dick Korczynski (Sarah).
Bob was an avid fisherman, gardener, and bowler (in fact he bowled a 298 in a no tap tournament in Las Vegas 1 week before his death).
Everyone who knew him knew him as Bob-Bob, including all of his friends, his kid’s friends and his grandkid’s friends. He loved his family more than life itself and his passing will leave a hole in so many places in our lives.
Visitation will be at Faith Family Church at 9:30 am Saturday July 8, memorial service to follow at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of South Texas.
Services entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Services (361) 578-4646.

