Robert “Bob” Schumann
INEZ — Bob Schumann, 81, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2022, having said his goodbyes to family and friends at Hospice of South Texas.
Bob Schumann was born on February 2, 1940, in Victoria, Texas to Anton Schumann and Augusta Raab Schumann. He was the sixth of seven children. He grew up in Victoria, Texas, graduating from St. Joseph’s High School in 1958.
Bob was a tinkerer at a very young age, and always took mechanical devices apart and put them back together again to see how they worked. In his youth, he fell in love with Harley Davidson motorcycles and worked many hard hours saving money to buy one. Bob enjoyed many carefree hours cruising around Victoria on his Harley until marriage and children changed his priorities.
Bob had a deep curiosity about the world, and when he was still young, he acquired a private pilot’s license. He was a regular customer flying out of Ball Airport near Victoria. He thrilled his mother by flying her over Victoria - a story told many times.
After graduating from high school, Bob landed a job at a local electrical mechanic shop. Two years later, He married Jaqualine Evans Schumann in 1960. Together, they had three children, Gary, Cynthia, and Keith and fully established their family at a home built by Bob in Crescent Valley. For the next 38 years, Bob was a loyal employee of the Victoria DuPont Plant. He spent his entire career at DuPont starting as an electrical mechanic and foreman eventually progressing to Supervisor. Bob has been a lifelong member of the Victoria Catholic Community and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. He also spent many years as a leader of the Crescent Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
In 2000, Bob started the second chapter of his life when he retired and met Jackie Knezek who he married On December 22, 2000. He moved to Inez, Texas. Bob and Jackie had 22 wonderful years together, travelling, cruising, and enjoying the good life. He flourished in his retirement and spent many hours helping his friends with their ranching operations and various projects.
Throughout his life, Bob enjoyed travel and got to see the world with vacations to Europe visiting London and Switzerland, ground zero in Hiroshima, Japan, fishing in Alaska, and traversing the Panama Canal. He traveled across the United States and often took his family camping along the way.
Bob’s greatest joy was fishing on the Texas Gulf coast at a fishing camp on San Antonio Bay. Many of his family and best friends have fond memories of Bob sitting on the porch of the fishing camp swapping stories and eating prodigious amounts of freshly caught fish.
Before he passed, Bob said that no one should feel sad for him as he lived a long and full life and an active retirement. Bob was fortunate until the last few months when he passed from end stage renal disease.
Bob was predeceased by his sisters Lorraine, Dorothy, Gladys, and Margaret. He is survived by brothers Tony and Jimmy Schumann, sons Gary (Noel Landuyt) Schumann and Keith (Matthew) Simon-Schumann, daughter Cynthia (Doug) Foxell, grandchildren Evan and Chloe Schumann, Maddie Foxell, Jackson, Hunter, and Owen Simon-Schumann, great grandson Dean Brooks Lasater and sister-in-law Merredith Gail Evans who has always held a special place in his heart. He is also survived by Jackie Knezek’s family, Barry Knezek, Pamela DeBord, grandchildren Miranda, Katelyn, Logan, and great grandchildren Skylar, Collin, and Ela.
A memorial service is scheduled at Rosewood Funeral Chapel for 1 PM, Saturday, February 5, 2022. Contributions may be made to the St. Joseph High School, 110 E. Red River, Victoria, TX 77901 or National Kidney Foundation: www.kidney.org
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- A self fulfilling prophecy (8)
- Letter: Remember the unborn (6)
- Commissioners seeking juvenile justice center generator after 5 day outage last winter (2)
- Letter: For stellar county government, vote Ives (2)
- Health Corner: HPV and informed decisions (2)
- Letter: A woman’s right to choose (2)
- Blotter: Victoria man arrested on unlawful carrying of weapon and other charges (2)
- Victoria man charged with setting fire to own home (1)
- Paxton serves public; it has a right to his Jan. 6 contacts (1)
- Scarce supply of products means empty shelves (20)
- Letter: District 27 needs the leadership of A.J. Louderback in Congress (1)
- Letter: Show up and show you care (1)
- Syndicated Column: Beating inflation is laughable (1)
- Donald T. Angerstein (1)
- Rex and Dorothy Easley (1)
- Yolanda G. Ordonez (1)
- Donald T. Angerstein (1)
- Trinidad Serna Jr. (1)
- Guest column: Proposed repairs to Stroman are stop gap, not long term solutions (1)
- James N. Smith (1)
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.13:1-2; quote by E. O. Wilson (1)
- Bobby Ray Hopes Sr. (1)
- Don't reboot .....Vote (4)
- MATTIE MCADAMS CARPENTER (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.