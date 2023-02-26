Robert “Bob” Welfl
YOAKUM — Robert “Bob” Welfl, 83, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023. He was born September 29, 1939 in Moulton, the only child born to Nick and Elsie (Hoepfl) Welfl.
Bob was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, was an altar server in his youth, a Catholic religion teacher, usher and a Eucharistic Minister. He was a member of the Sierra Club, Knights of Columbus and was a Catholic Life Insurance officer. He married his beloved Beatrice Steffek and they were blessed with 5 children; Melinda, Kathy, Bernadette, Michael and Kimberly. Bob worked as a printer and was a cattleman. He enjoyed gardening, ranch work, raising parakeets and polka dancing as a member of Polk of A. He treasured good times with his family, friends and relatives. He and Bea traveled to Europe, Canada, Nova Scotia, Mexico Islands, Hawaii and throughout the United States on tour groups with family and friends. Bob and Bea were firm in their faith and their legacy of faith is instilled in their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors are his beloved wife of 59 years, Beatrice Welfl; daughters, Melinda Berkovsky (David), Kathy Carroll (Mark), Bernadette Matusek (Patrick) and Kimberly Rodriguez (Jessie); son, Michael Welfl; 9 grandchildren, Matthew Berkovsky, Ryan Berkovsky, Jenna Berkovsky, Courtney Carroll Rickicki, Ashley Carroll Lee, Nathan Matusek, Emily Matusek, Addison Rodriguez and Preston Rodriguez; 2 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation 4 to 6 p.m. with Rosary recited at 6 p.m., Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Monday, February 27, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church, EWTN and Catholic Seminary Burse
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
