Robert “Bobby” Fikac

He was a veteran, having served in the US Army in Vietnam and was a member of the American Legion. He was the warehouse foreman and retired from TxDot after 36 years of service. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and his faith carried him through the difficult times of life.
Survivors are his wife of 51 years, Angie (Ward) Fikac of Yoakum; daughter, Alexa Fikac of Yoakum and son Bradley A. Fikac and wife Michelle of Helotes; twin granddaughters, Peyton and Taylor Fikac; sisters, Janice Thomas (Greg), Cathy Hagan (Dale), both of Yoakum and Pat Schurig (Tommy) of Gonzales; brothers, Charles Fikac (Leslye) and Rudy Fikac (Sara) all of Yoakum; numerous extended family and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation 4 to 6 p.m., with Rosary recited at 6 p.m., Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial to follow at St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery in Hochheim.
Memorials may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.