Robert "Bobby" Garcia, Jr.
Robert “Bobby”
Garcia, Jr.
GOLIAD — Robert “Bobby” Garcia Jr., 52 of Goliad, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
He was born September 25, 1968, to Alicia C. Garcia and the late Robert Garcia. He was a Fourth Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus and was very active with A.C.T.S. retreats. Bobby was a Hair Stylist and Salon owner for over 30 years. He very much enjoyed family time, the beach and camping.
Bobby was a loving son, brother, husband, father and uncle. He loved with his whole heart and brought light into every room that he walked into.
In addition to his loving mother, Alicia C. Garcia, he will be missed by his pride and joy, his son Maxton Wray Garcia; husband, David Willborn; sisters, Malinda Garcia Rodriguez (Anabel), Krystal Garcia Stansel (Dereck); stepbrothers, Mark Mendoza, Christopher Mendoza (Lori) and Johnathan Mendoza; brothers-in-law, Scott Willborn (Debra) and Chris Willborn (Darlene); 9 nephews, 4 nieces, 2 great-nephews, and 2 great-nieces.
Bobby is also survived by three special ladies in his life, Elvira Mendoza, Tara Swayne, and Megaly Don.
He will be missed by his many fur babies.
Pallbearers will be Maxton Garcia, Sebastian Ybarbo, Nicolas Ybarbo, Lamar Rodriguez, Eli Ybarbo, Julian Ybarbo, and Zachary Willborn.
Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, May 30, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a Rosary at 7 p.m., at Grace Funeral Home Chapel, Goliad, Texas. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 31, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Goliad, with Fr. Ty Bazar officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories maybe shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes and Cemeteries.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.