Robert “Bobby” M.
Satterfield
YOAKUM — Robert M. “Bobby” Satterfield, age 84, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020.
He was born August 28,1936 in Itasca, Texas to Jessie and Ethel McGowan Satterfield.
He worked in the oilfield and was a gauger. He liked to socialize with family and friends. He always loved to give his great-grandchildren ice cream cones when they stopped by to visit. He liked to talk about the oilfield with his oilfield buddies. He enjoyed horses and watching old western movies.
Survivors: wife of 66 years, Janie McCord Satterfield; daughters, Karen Middlebrook and Debra Myers; sons, Robert L. Satterfield (JoAnn) and Daniel Satterfield; grandchildren, Joe Middlebrook, Missy Sanchez (special nurse), Lacey Satterfield, Daryl Satterfield, Danielle Satterfield, Kari Frazer, Amanda Jones and Matthew Myers and 14 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: parents; sons-in-laws, Joseph S. Middlebrook Jr and Clay Myers; sister, Shirley Kaiser; brothers, Jessie Satterfield Jr and Bill Satterfield.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Family would like to thank Crown Hospice and Texas Home Health for their great care and concern.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
