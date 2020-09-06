Robert “Bobby” Schobel
VICTORIA — Robert (Bobby) Schobel, age 85, of Victoria passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020.
He was born in Fayette County, TX on November 24, 1934 to the late Robert and Lena Koehl Schobel.
After serving his country in the US Army, Bobby went into the oilfield supply business.
He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Zak Schobel; daughter, Lisa Schobel (Craig) Hebert; a sister, Joyce Krehmeier, nieces and nephews.
Bobby and Margaret were married for 63 years, living a happy life full of love and joy.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at the Dornburg Center of Compassion who took such good care of Bobby during his last days.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion, 605 E. Locust, Victoria, TX 77901 or Holy Family Catholic Church, 704 Mallette Drive, Victoria, TX 77904.
Due to the COVID -19 pandemic, a private burial was held.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

