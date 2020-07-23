ROBERT ALAN BURNS PORTLAND, ORE. - Robert Alan Burns, 61, passed away on June 30th from cardiac arrest in Portland, Oregon. He was a son of Texas, growing up in Victoria, graduating a Victoria High Stingaree ('77). As a returning student, he earned a BA in Commerce from Niagara University ('00). He was talented in math, the sciences, and had a fine voice, singing in school and church choirs, even travelling abroad to Europe for performances. Robert was first and foremost a believer in the truth of the Bible as the Word of God. He spent most of his adult life in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, becoming an elder in the Melchizedek priesthood. He later gave service to communities through the Knights of Columbus when he was a member of the Roman Catholic church. He was also a NAMI peer while he was a non-denominational Christian toward the end of his life. He enjoyed making other people laugh, especially the staff of care facilities and hospitals who helped him with his health. He is survived by his two sons, Gary and Grant, and his daughter Julie (Huffman). A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
