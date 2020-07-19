ROBERT BYRNES II GRANBURY - Robert "Bob" Joseph Byrnes II, 79, passed on July 11, 2020 in Granbury, Texas. He was a cherished husband, father, grandfather, mentor, and friend. Bob was the first baby born on New Year's Day, 1941, in Superior, WI to Robert J. Byrnes, a first generation American of Irish decent and Elverna R. Hoffmockel Byrnes. He graduated from Cathedral High School in Superior and the University of Illinois in Chicago before pursuing a career in oil distribution. He then owned and operated Convenience Stores/Truck Stops in Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado with longtime friend and business partner, John Harvison. Bob retired in 2005 as President of Food and Fuel Partners Inc, and served on several business boards including Plaid Pantry Stores Inc with his dear friend, Chris Girard. Byrnzie, as wife Dianne liked to call him, was an avid golfer who loved to play locally and on various courses across the U.S. and Europe. Playing St. Andrews was memorable but it was a Pro-Am win in North Carolina with legend Arnold Palmer as his partner that remained his favorite golf experience. Bob also enjoyed fishing with family for crappie on local lakes, trout in the Rockies and walleye in Canada. Most of all, he enjoyed entertaining family and friends. Bob was best known for his BBQ ribs and often shared his humble recipe and technique with others who confessed theirs always lacked Bob's touch. He had a lifelong love affair with pizza and vanilla ice cream; and he especially loved huge family gatherings during the holidays. Bob shared thirty-seven years of his life with his wife, Dianne, whom he adored, revered, and loved with all his heart. They had many happy times watching sunsets in Texas and sunrises in the Rockies. Others he loved the most were his children, Jenny and Joe Byrnes, Lance Albrecht, his precious granddaughter, Harper Albrecht, and his dear friends Jack Sweeney, Bobby Jacob, and Steve Roth. Those that will miss him include his devoted wife, Dianne Boyd Byrnes; daughter, Jenny; sons, Joe and Lance; granddaughter, Harper; sister, Carol Nelson; loving sister in law, Debbie Boyd Stanford and husband Greg Stanford, brother-in-law Duane Boyd; mother-in-law, JoAnn Boyd; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Roseanne Byrnes, brother Duane Byrnes, brother-in-law Don Nelson, and father-in-law, Larry Boyd. The family expresses much affection and appreciation to Cindy Acosta, Raven Carter, and Misty Tallas for their care, support, and love during the final and fragile months of Byrnzie's life. If you were fortunate enough to have known Bob, you knew of his abundant generosity, independent spirit, and his tremendous love of family including his beloved schnauzers, Barker, Baron and Bunny. Please celebrate your memories of Bob and send condolences to his family in care of Church Angels Funeral Home, 6301 Granbury Road, Ft. Worth, TX 76133; www.churchangelsfuneralhome.org. In lieu of flowers, the family hopes you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for someone in Bob's name.
