ROBERT W. CURTIS VICTORIA - Robert Wayne Curtis, 92, of Victoria, passed away April 27, 2020. Robert was born October 7, 1927 in Bellaire, TX to the late Ruth Ann Wilson and Louis T. Curtis. Robert served his county as a 1st Class Fireman in the United States Navy. Robert retired from Union Carbide as a maintenance mechanic after many years of service. He was also a member of Grace Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder and a former Deacon. Robert also enjoyed a good game of golf. Robert is survived by his son, Robert W. Curtis Jr of Sugarland; step-children, Greg Moore, Lori Volkmer, Michael Moore; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Wanda Curtis; brother, Louis T. Curtis Jr; sisters, Virginia Husband, Ruth Beck and Betty Holland. Robert will be laid to rest in Memory Gardens Cemetery with flag folding and playing of taps under the auspices of The Victoria Veteran Council. Memorial donations may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

