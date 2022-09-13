Robert D. Oakley
VICTORIA — Robert D. Oakley, 88, of Victoria passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Memorial Service will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, 2408 N. Navarro, Victoria, Texas 77901, with Pastor Cindy Meyer officiating. Reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. Robert DeWitt Oakley was born May 20, 1934, in Old Hickory, Tennessee to the late George DeWitt Oakley and William Della (Gann) Oakley. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Harold Oakley. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Ann (Ash) Oakley; his son, David Dewitt Oakley and his wife, Teresa; his daughter, Pamela Ann Oakley, OD, and her husband, David Christian; three grandsons, JACOB DeWitt Oakley, ROBERT Allen Christian, and JOHN David Christian; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of family and friends. Robert grew up and graduated from West Chester High School in West Chester, Pennsylvania. He received his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering at Penn State University and was one of three to receive a Masters in Chemical Engineering at the University of Houston, Victoria Center. He retired from Dupont after 38 years. Later in his time at Dupont, Robert was involved with strategic metal recycling resulting in receipt of several environmental awards. After his retirement, he spent 20 years with Testengeer, Inc. He was a member of the Victoria Rotary Club and the Civilian Police Academy. Robert was a kind and gentle man and was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. He was a handyman and could work on anything. He played tennis, was a scuba diver and loved riding his bike. He was a Marksman and helped numerous people learn how to shoot safely. He was a lifelong member of the National Rifle Association. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the UHV Office of Advancement, with Student Emergency Fund in the memo line, 3007 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria, Texas 77901. Thoughts and fond memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
