Robert Dean Hoad
VICTORIA — Robert Dean Hoad went to be with the Lord January 26, 2021 at the age of 83, after a long battle with multiple cancers. He was born September 22, 1937 in Mission, Texas to the late Dannie and Ruby Hoad.
Visitation will be held Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Mass will be at 9:30 am Monday, February 1, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church with interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Betty J. Hoad and sisters Wanda Payne and Peggy Littlefield.
He is survived by his children James (Michelle) Hoad and Melinda “Mendy” (Patrick) Endres; brothers Danny (Joy) Hoad and his identical twin William “Bill” Hoad and companion Raenell McCord; grandchildren Michael, Nick, Christopher (Zsanette), Ryan, Jenna, Mia, Avery, Joshua (April) Chad (Ashley) and Chelsea (Kyle); great grandchildren Talen, James, Killian, Ryder, Orion, Elodie and Nixon.
Bob was a loving father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather. Following her death, he remained faithful to his wife Betty. He loved spending time with all of his grandchildren. He was a simple man who enjoyed his family and spending time outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish as well he enjoyed working puzzles and playing cards while he enjoyed his coffee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or charity of your choice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
