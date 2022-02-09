Robert Dean Knox
VICTORIA — Robert “Bobby” Dean Knox, 84, of Victoria, Texas, went to heaven on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Bobby’s family and friends will gather at 10:00 AM for a celebration of his life on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria. Burial will be that afternoon at 1:00 PM in the Sinton Cemetery in Sinton, Texas. Honoring pallbearers are Michael Maroney, Jason (Bob) Lewis, Joshua Bennetsen, Russell Sosa, Clayton Peterson, Camden Knox, and Colby Knox.
Bobby was born on July 25, 1937, in Sinton, Texas to Buster and Pallie Mae Knox. He graduated from Sinton High School in 1955 and earned his Bachelor and Master of Science degrees from Sam Houston State University. He served with distinction in the United States Air Force. Bobby was a public-school educator for 35 years as a Head Football Coach and Middle School Principal. He touched the lives of thousands of students in the Mathis, Mission, Odem, Santa Fe, Wharton and Boling school districts. After retirement, he enjoyed coaching golf at St. Joseph’s High School in Victoria for many years. He was also very active in the Baptist church serving as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and Sunday School superintendent. He enjoyed fishing and could always be seen on the golf course at Colony Creek Country Club as a member for over 35 years.
Bobby met the love of his life, Kathryn (Blansett) Knox in 1961. After three dates they were engaged and soon married. Bobby and Kathy spent the next 60 years loving each other, raising three children, enjoying their grandchildren, great grandchildren, and serving their church. He exemplified the scripture “husband love your wife as Christ loved the church” and left a legacy of believers.
Bobby is preceded in death by his infant daughter, “little angel” Mollie Ann Knox; his parents, Buster and Pallie Mae Knox; brother, James Knox; and sister, Patsy (Knox) Brooks.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn (Blansett) Knox; daughter, Rebecca Cates, and husband, Brian; son, Ronny Knox, and wife, DeAnn; and daughter, Dawn Maroney, and husband, Michael.
Surviving grandchildren are Amber Cates, Joshua Bennetsen, Bridget Lewis (Jason), Russell Sosa (Brittany), Molly Mae Peterson (Clayton), Camden Knox, Colby Knox, Chloe Tietjens (Charlie), Katy Maroney, and Kelsey Maroney. He is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, celebration donations in Bobby’s honor may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
