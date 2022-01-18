Robert Delgado
FRESNO — Robert Delgado, age 53, gained his wings to be with the Lord. Robert was married to Angelica DominguezDelgado for 22 1/2 years, were soulmates, and made their home in Fresno, Texas. Robert loved his pups, Neo, Leia, Luke, and Trinty. Robert was raised in Victoria, Texas and attended Stroman High School and was a member of the Class of 1987. He attended ITT and earned his Associates Degree in Electronic Engineering Technology. He was employed at Schlumberger USA as a maintenance tech for 16 years. Robert loved to BBQ and grill, and he competed in several competitions at Schlumberger as well as other competitions. He was always ready to BBQ for his family, his high school reunions, cook for those who asked and just because. He shared this passion with his brothers and nephews. Robert enjoyed heavy metal music and loved Metallica, Guns N Roses as well as many other metal bands. He was an avid Houston Astros Fan, loved the Texans until he could no more, and was a Houston Rockets fan. He enjoyed his past time playing video games and enjoyed spending time with his nephews competing and growing an uncle/nephew bond at the same time. Robert was an avid Star Wars aficionado and Darth Vader was his hero, because even through his dark sides he found redemption. He collected Batman memorabilia as well. Robert’s love for a fast car, was his passion for Camaros, the Silver, then Green at a young age speeding in the streets of Houston, until Blue came a couple of years ago, and this Camaro was his top-ofthe-line passion. Robert along with Angelica assisted in raising Ariana Grace. She was the daughter he did not have and took the father role in doing so. He attended Daughter Dances with her, and this was one of the highlights of her life and memory of him.
Robert is preceded in death by his father, Jesus M. Delgado, his sister Elizabeth C. Rodriguez, brother, Enrique Delgado, father in-law, Refugio Dominguez, and brother, Adrian Dominguez, as well as his grandparents.
Robert is survived, by his loving wife, Angelica Dominquez-Delgado, his mother, Bertha L. Delgado, brothers, Frank (Carmen), Charles, Mike (Robin), and Jesse (Linda). His sisters, Bertha, Eva (Albert), Elvira (Robert), Elsa, and Emma (Jose), and brother in-law Exsiquio Rodriguez. His mother in-law, Gloria Dominguez and sister-in-law, Mary Ann, and niece/daughter Ariana Grace. Robert had several nephews and nieces, as well as several great-nephews and great-nieces, and several friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. with a rosary to follow at 7 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. Funeral mass will be Friday, January 21, 2022 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
His pallbearers are Eric Delgado, Adam Molina, Jr., Jose Sanchez, Jr., Michael Delgado, Marcus Gutierrez, and Edward Sanchez. His honorary pallbearers are Gabriel and Daniel Dominguez.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
