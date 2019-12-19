ROBERT MORRIS DIAL, JR. VICTORIA - Robert M. Dial, Jr. passed away December 14, 2019 at the age of 59. He was born December 8, 1960 in Bee County, Texas to the late Robert and Clara Dial. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway with a funeral service at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Grace Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife Dawn Beck. He is survived by his son Robert Beck; daughters Elizabeth Beck and Robin Beck and husband Jenaro Montes III; grandson Jenaro Montes IV, as well as a brother, sisters, nieces and nephews. Robert was a loving father, grandfather and brother. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed hunting and fishing. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: One minor judge shouldn’t be able to block Trump’s agenda (7)
- Letter: Reader responds to guest column (4)
- Guest column: Counting blessings instead of miseries (4)
- Pro-Con: Should Victoria County increase the sales tax rate in the county? (4)
- Agricultural leaders voice concern over proposed solar energy facility (3)
- Victoria veteran runs against incumbent to represent Texas House District 30 (3)
- Syndicated column: Morality of free markets (2)
- Councilman: H-E-B seems to balk at pedestrian safety plan (2)
- Letter: Ben Zeller is a gift to Victoria County (2)
- Guest column: President Donald Trump, the blue-collar billionaire (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 19
-
Dec 19
-
Dec 19
-
Dec 19
Online Poll
What did you watch on TV on Wednesday night?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.