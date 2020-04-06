ROBERT ESCALANTE VICTORIA - Robert Escalante, age 80 of Victoria passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was born January 28, 1940 in Victoria to the late Epolito Escalante and Luisa Aviles Escalante. He was raised by the late Martinano and Emeteria Aviles. He is survived by his wife, Petra Ramos Escalante of Victoria; daughters, Guadalupe Escalante Perez (Jaime) of Beeville, Louise Escalante-Torres of Bloomington, and Natalie Sanchez (Juan) of Victoria; sisters, Mary Jane Rivera and Janelle Conchola both of Victoria; brother, Gilbert Escalante (Alice) of Pearland. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and his great-great granddaughter. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Guadalupe Escalante Martinez; brothers, Epolito Escalante Jr. and Miguel Escalante and son-in-law, William Torres. Pallbearers will be Jacob L. Perez, Alejandro R. Perez, Robert J. Sanchez, Sean C. Torres, Jimmy Martinez and Joe Martinez. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.

