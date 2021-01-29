Robert Eugene Keoppell
VICTORIA — Robert Eugene Keoppell 91, of Victoria Texas went to be with the Lord January 27, 2021. He was born December 4, 1929 to James Russell Keoppell and Grace Marie Mosier Keoppell in St. Joseph Township. Champaign County, Illinois.
All services are private.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Marie Keoppell and wife, Peggy Keoppell.
Robert is survived by his children, Debbie Melton and husband, Dale of Victoria, Texas, Dottie Legg and husband, John of Victoria, Texas; grandchildren, Jenny Tacon and husband, Joey of Pisa, Italy and Lori Frazier and husband, Jonathan of Plains, Texas; great grandchildren, Madeline Tacon, Alex Tacon, Jr., Jonathan Frazier and wife, Jasmine, Madison Kaulukukui and husband, Alex, and Clayton Frazier and great great grandchildren, Liam Frazier, and Iris Frazier.
Robert was a Military Veteran and served in the US Navy from December 28, 1950 through October 24, 1954. During his service he spent his time aboard the USS Shelton (DD 790). He was ranked EM1 when he was discharged. Upon his discharge he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal; United Nations Service Medal; China Service Medal (3); Korean Service Medal (4); Naval Occupation Service Medal (Asia Clasp); Good Conduct Medal. Two years before leaving the service Robert married his loving wife, Peggy Joan Wacker, June 12, 1952 and together they started their life. On December 31, 1989 he retired from Delco Electronics in Kokomo, Indiana after working there for 30 years. Robert was a member of Western Hills Baptist Church in Victoria, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Western Hills Baptist Church, 1076 Raab, Victoria, Texas 77904, in Bob’s Memory.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Our congressman did not set a good example (13)
- Letter: America stands at a crossroads as we work through our differences (7)
- Letter: National Guard was treated shamefully in Washington D.C. (7)
- Website works, phone system crashes during Victoria County vaccine signup (4)
- Letter: The silent majority is no longer silent (18)
- Syndicated column: Freedom of speech slipping away (3)
- Edna hemp business paves way for new industry (2)
- Cloud defends objection to election results, says "We don't know yet" about Biden's win (13)
- Former constable receives 3 years probation in second sexual assault case (1)
- Babies: Catalina Davila (busy, busy, busy) (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.