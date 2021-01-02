Robert F. Solis
REFUGIO — Robert F. Solis passed away on Dec 30, 2020. Texas A&I University graduate. Master Degreed Educator of 34 years, Band Director, Choir Director, Spanish Teacher and Army Veteran. Taught in Texas, Montana and Colorado. He taught Spanish, Choir, Band at Woodsboro High School for 19 years. After retirement, he taught in Beeville, Victoria and Rockport, Texas. Member of Texas Music Educators, Lions Club, Corpus Christi Veterans Band (clarinet), Los Amigos Club, private lesson piano teacher, organist at St. James Catholic Church (Refugio). An accomplished pianist and artist. Versed in 6 languages, played 14 instruments. Avid International traveler (pilgrimage) to Greece, Turkey, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Canada, France, Germany and majority of United States. A Refugio, Texas resident for 50 years. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rosemary Pena Solis of Harlingen. Three children, Phyllis Marie Solis Friederich (Kevin / husband) of Iowa, Robert Dennis Solis of Refugio and Iris Angela Solis of Refugio. Three grandchildren, David Paul Friederich (Lydia / wife) of Germany, Megan Marissa Friederich of Ames, Iowa(Iowa State University) Westin Christopher Friederich of Tulsa, Oklahoma (Tulsa Community College).One brother, Ruben Solis, (wife / Emma) of Pharr, Texas. One nephew, Ruben Solis, Jr (Bernadette / wife) of Mission, Texas, two nieces, Ofelia Solis Guerra (Roel / husband) of Rio Grande City and Diana Lisa Solis Morales (Victor / husband) of Comfort, Texas. His heart was filled with the Lord. He loved his gardening and “watering his plants” during private prayer time in his front and back yard. He also enjoyed carpentry work as a hobby. Sunday, Jan 10, 2021 - Rosary at 7PM, Moore’s Funeral Home, Refugio, Texas. Monday, January 11, 2021 - Mass at 10AM, St. James Apostle Church, Refugio, Texas. Burial at 2:30PM, Rest Lawn Memorial Park, 14166 Bus. 83, La Feria, Texas. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377. (361)526-4334
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.