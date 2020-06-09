Figirova, Robert

ROBERT REYNA FIGIROVA HOUSTON - passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 12:30-2, followed by Military Honors at 2 and a Private Family Service, all at Rosewood. Burial to immediately follow the Private Family Service at the Latin American Cemetery in Edna.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries