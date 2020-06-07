ROBERT FIGIROVA HOUSTON - Robert Figirova of Houston passed away on May 30, 2020 at the age of 86. He was born in Vanderbilt on March 22, 1934 to the late Jesus Figirova and Beatrice Reyna Figirova. Robert served in the U.S. Army and in the reserve army and in civilian life also. Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great great grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and dear friend who will be missed dearly. Robert is survived by his sister, Margarita Garcia of Vanderbilt; children, Raoul (Gloria) Vasquez, Ruben (Lupe) Vasquez, Roy (Cherrye) Vasquez, 18 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his late loving wife of 52 years, Lucy Cota Figirova, his sister, Maria Ramirez and Estella Rodriquez, also his stepdaughter Guadalupe Vasquez, stepsons Juan Antonio Vasquez, Ismael Vasquez and Matthew Vasquez. Pallbearers are Ruben Garcia, Timothy Garcia, Michael Ramirez Sr, Joe Rodriquez, Jr, Raoul Vasquez, Roy Vasquez and Ruben Vasquez. Honorary pallbearers are Thomas Figirova, Luis Medrano Lino Ramirez, Tim Garcia, Jr, Thomas Garcia, Christopher Garcia, Michael Garcia and Arturo Riojas. Visitation will be held on June 9, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 3304 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria, TX. Military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council will be held under the portico beginning at 2:00 PM. Private family services will follow with Rev. Johnson officiating. Burial will then proceed to Latin American Cemetery in Edna. Memorial contributions may be given to St. John Bosco Church, P.O. Box 336, Vanderbilt, TX 77991. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
