Robert Francis
Zawadzki
VICTORIA — Robert (Bob) Francis Zawadzki of Victoria, Texas, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the age of 90. After several weeks of declining health, Bob died peacefully.
Bob was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on March 10, 1932, to Frank and Antoinette Zawadzki. Bob was the first in his family to graduate High School, College and then receive the Doctor of Philosophy, Ph.D. Bob joined the Marine Corps after high school and served his country proudly. He was a Korean War Veteran and served 2 tours of duty in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged from the Marines on August 10, 1954.
After serving his country for 4 years, Bob returned to Pittsburgh and enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh where he received his BS, M.Ed. and Ph.D, During his time in college, he met another student, Merilee Anne Colbert. They married in 1958. Bob was a pillar in the community and served in many capacities including; VISD School Board member and president, Victoria High School Band Boosters president, The Victoria Club, Phi Delta Kappa President, Church Deacon and Elder, Rotary Club, Scottish rite, Mason, Shriner, and the Marine Corps League,
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Antoinette Zawadzki, his sister Arlene Montague, his first wife, Merilee Anne Zawadzki and his second wife Marjie Zawadzki. He is survived by his sons and their families; Jim and Cathy, children Cameron, Jared and Julianna; Bruce and Rhoda, children Rachel and Noah; and Bob and Kenda, children Amanda Olbrich (Travis), Daniel, Matthew and Andrew. Bob is also survived by his step children Zindi Evans and Cole Young and their families.
A celebration of life for Bob is planned for Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 10am at First Presbyterian Church, 2408 North Navarro St. Victoria, Texas. All are invited to attend.
People wishing to honor Bob’s lifelong commitment to family, education and community can make donations to the Bob and Lee Zawadzki Scholarship Endowment at the University of Houston, Victoria Campus by mailing a check to:
The University of Houston - Victoria “Attention University Advancement” 3007 N. Ben Wilson Victoria, TX 77901 in the bottom left of the check write the “Bob and Lee Zawadzki Scholarship Endowment”
Or donate online at: https://www.uhvconnect.org/donations/donate.asp?id=8525
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
