RobertO G. Longoria
VICTORIA — Roberto G. Longoria Jr., 79, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 17, 2020.
He was born in Kingsville, Texas to the late Roberto Longoria and Maria Galvan Longoria. Robert married the love of his life, Josephine Rodriguez. He was a cowboy in his younger years. He competed in bull riding and bareback riding. He worked at Welder Ranch in Vidauri. Later he worked for John J. O’Brien at Greta Ranch in Refugio County. While raising his family of 6, he moved to Victoria and worked as a backhoe operator. He leaves behind a big family who he was extremely proud of. Robert was a loving, giving and caring person, he would give the shirt off his back.He led a good life and a peaceful death.
Robert is survived by his wife of 60 years, Josephine Longoria; daughters, Grace Davila (David) and Diana Garza (Alfred); sons, Roberto Longoria III, Rudy Longoria (Lori), Ruben Longoria (Priscilla) and Roque Longoria (Alesia); sisters, Alicia Capistran, Anita Rodriguez, Elia Ortega, Amelia Trevino, Gloria Anzaldua and Sylvia Longoria; brothers, Richard Longoria and Ruben Longoria; 21 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roberto Suarez Longoria and Maria Galvan Longoria; sister, Maria Olivia Castellano; and brothers, Raul Longoria and Baldemar Longoria.
No services will be held at the time.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Who will fear God in 2021? (7)
- Are you traveling or staying at home for the holidays? (6)
- Letter: Our congressman should be working for us, not Trump (5)
- Victoria County reports 15 new recoveries, no new cases or deaths (5)
- Letter: Our congressman needs to represent the people of his district (5)
- Guest column: All ‘doctors’ change lives every day (4)
- Our resolution to have meaningful discussions (3)
- Years of 'extraordinary science' led up to the new COVID-19 vaccines (3)
- Letter: The only hope for America is prayer (2)
- Concrete batch plant in DeWitt County fined $11,125 for environmental violations (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.