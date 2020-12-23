RobertO G. Longoria
VICTORIA — Roberto G. Longoria Jr., 79, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 17, 2020.
He was born in Kingsville, Texas to the late Roberto Longoria and Maria Galvan Longoria. Robert married the love of his life, Josephine Rodriguez. He was a cowboy in his younger years. He competed in bull riding and bareback riding. He worked at Welder Ranch in Vidauri. Later he worked for John J. O’Brien at Greta Ranch in Refugio County. While raising his family of 6, he moved to Victoria and worked as a backhoe operator. He leaves behind a big family who he was extremely proud of. Robert was a loving, giving and caring person, he would give the shirt off his back.He led a good life and a peaceful death.
Robert is survived by his wife of 60 years, Josephine Longoria; daughters, Grace Davila (David) and Diana Garza (Alfred); sons, Roberto Longoria III, Rudy Longoria (Lori), Ruben Longoria (Priscilla) and Roque Longoria (Alesia); sisters, Alicia Capistran, Anita Rodriguez, Elia Ortega, Amelia Trevino, Gloria Anzaldua and Sylvia Longoria; brothers, Richard Longoria and Ruben Longoria; 21 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roberto Suarez Longoria and Maria Galvan Longoria; sister, Maria Olivia Castellano; and brothers, Raul Longoria and Baldemar Longoria.
No services will be held at the time.

