Robert Gallardo
VICTORIA — Robert Gallardo 96, of Victoria passed away on October 11, 2020. Robert is survived by his daughters; Libby Hinytzke (Tom) of Houston, Susan Trevino (Roger) of Uvalde, and Sally Hall (David) of Victoria, Texas, his sons; Robert J Gallardo (Grace) of Round Rock, Frank E Gallardo of Victoria, and Joe Gallardo (Connie) of Rockport, Texas. He has 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Guadalupe Moya Gallardo, his parents; Guadalupe and Celestina Gallardo, sisters; Elena Cardenas, Minerva Hernandez, Guadalupe Lopez, Pauline Rivera, Antonia Ruiz and Carolina De Los Santos, brothers; Frank C Gallardo and Eddie Gallardo. Robert is also preceded in death by the mother of his children Santos Scott. Visitation will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 from 4-8p.m. with a rosary recited at 6p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas. A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows at 9a.m. with a burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
