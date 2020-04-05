ROBERT GAONA VICTORIA - Robert Gaona, 77, passed away April 2, 2020. He was born Feb. 20, 1943 in Victoria to the late Rachel Valenzuela and Esiquiel "Chico" Gaona Sr. He proudly served his country as a warrior of the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War for two years and was honorably discharged. In January 1969, Robert met his wife to be, Francisca "Frances" and happily married on August 15, 1970. Robert enjoyed helping his community and his fellow veterans. He was a proud member of the CWV St. John's Post 1269 and part of the Honor Guard and Color Guard. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Francisca "Frances" Deases Gaona; son, Robert Anthony Gaona (Veronica); daughter, Natalie Gaona (Nikki); grandchildren, Nicholas, Haley, Joseph, and Riley; brothers, Sammy Gaona (Mary) and Richard Gaona (Leti); sister, Rosemary Adames (Sammy); sisters-in-law, Nancy Gaona and Lucia Gaona. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, David Gaona and Esiquiel "Sonny" Gaona, Jr. Graveside services will be held Monday, April 6, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial services will be held at a later date. A full obituary may be viewed at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com

