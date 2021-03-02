Robert Gary McConnell
Robert Gary McConnell
RICHMOND — Robert Gary McConnell, 76, of Richmond, Texas passed away on February 24, 2021. He was born on December 11, 1944 in Richmond, Texas to Robert August McConnell and Clara Mae Eben McConnell. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Air Force. This loving son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend will be missed.
Robert is preceded in death by his father, Robert August McConnell.
Survivors include his mother, Clara Mae McConnell; daughters, Marla McConnell and Tammy Eilers; siblings, Jill Ludwig, and Tim McConnell and his wife, Michelle; grandchildren, Brittany Pena and her husband, Chris, Travis Eilers and his girlfriend, Juliette Billy, and Christopher Eilers; great grandchildren, Brayden Williams, Nicholas Pena, Mia Rose Eilers and Imogen Eilers; nieces, Taylor Ludwig and Tiffany McConnell; nephews, Kevin McConnell, Trent McConnell and Lane McConnell; along with a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 4, 2021 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Burial with military honors to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
For those wishing, please consider making a donation to First Baptist Church in Richmond, Texas in lieu of flowers.
Words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.