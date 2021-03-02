Robert Gary McConnell
RICHMOND — Robert Gary McConnell, 76, of Richmond, Texas passed away on February 24, 2021. He was born on December 11, 1944 in Richmond, Texas to Robert August McConnell and Clara Mae Eben McConnell. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Air Force. This loving son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend will be missed.
Robert is preceded in death by his father, Robert August McConnell.
Survivors include his mother, Clara Mae McConnell; daughters, Marla McConnell and Tammy Eilers; siblings, Jill Ludwig, and Tim McConnell and his wife, Michelle; grandchildren, Brittany Pena and her husband, Chris, Travis Eilers and his girlfriend, Juliette Billy, and Christopher Eilers; great grandchildren, Brayden Williams, Nicholas Pena, Mia Rose Eilers and Imogen Eilers; nieces, Taylor Ludwig and Tiffany McConnell; nephews, Kevin McConnell, Trent McConnell and Lane McConnell; along with a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 4, 2021 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Burial with military honors to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
For those wishing, please consider making a donation to First Baptist Church in Richmond, Texas in lieu of flowers.
Words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
