Robert Guerra Sr.
VICTORIA — Robert Guerra Sr, 67, of Victoria Texas passed away on July 13, 2021. Robert was born in Sinton Texas on January 30, 1954 to the late Anselmo and Angelita Guerra. In addition to his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his sisters; Maria Ennis Guerra, Delores Flores, brothers; David Guerra, Antonio Garcia and grandchild, Alexander Ray Garza. Left to cherish his memory is his son, Robert Guerra Jr. of Corpus Christi, daughter, Maria Angelita Guerra of Victoria, Rachel Pierce of Lake Jackson, sisters; Marcela (Natividad) Sertuche, Irma (Frank) Casillas, Mary (Rolando) Lopez, Gloria (Martin) Gonzales, Yolanda Ramirez, brother, Anselmo (Delia) Guerra, grandchildren; Valerie Angel Garcia, Vincent Garza Jr., Emma Reigh Guerra, Ethan Robert Guerra, great-grandchildren, Freya Valentin Garza, Jordan Jeremiah Garcia, Aiiven Alexander Garcia and Emmaly Angelita Garcia. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 4pm - 8pm at Spanish United Pentecostal Church located at 1506 North East Street, Victoria, Texas 77901. The funeral service will take place on Saturday, July 17th beginning at 9am also at Spanish United Pentecostal Church. Honoring Robert as pallbearers are Robert Guerra Jr., Anselmo Guerra, Natividad Sertuche Jr., Frank Casillas Sr., Rolando Lopez Sr., and Martin Gonzalez with honorary pallbearers Saul Sertuche, Marcus Casillas, Rolando Lopez Jr., Martin Gonzalez III, Jose Luis Augilar, Richard Velez, Refugio Flores, Tony Garcia and Vincent Garza Jr. Services under the care and direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Victoria 361-575-3212.
