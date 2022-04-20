Robert Harold Mackey
REFUGIO — Robert Harold Mackey, 91, of Refugio, Texas joined his heavenly family on Friday, April 15, 2022. He was born on January 2, 1931 to the late Alger and Ollie Mackey. He married his beloved Luella Fortenberry in 1951 and they enjoyed a quiet, family-oriented life together until her passing in 2019. He worked for over 40 years on offshore rigs and enjoyed fishing, watching football and spending time with his family. Robert was a kind and patient man who enjoyed the simple things in life and was a proud Papa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Reilly; son-in-law, William Tyus; grandchildren, Melissa Maxey, Trey Reilly (Lindsey), Jonathan Tyus (Amanda), Michael Tyus (Robyn) and Brianna Perrin (Chris) and great-grandchildren, Logan, William, Elisabeth, Connor, Parker, Bront, Rane, Axton, Avery and Lily. He is proceeded in death by his parents; his wife, Luella Fortenberry Mackey; daughter, Roberta Mackey Tyus and grandson, William Robert Tyus. Pallbearers will be Trey Reilly, Michael Tyus, Jonathan Tyus, Chris Neimann, William Tyus. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio, Texas followed by a small service at Oakwood Cemetery in Refugio, Texas. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377
