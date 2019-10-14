ROBERT HENRY GERJES EDNA - Robert Henry Gerjes, of Edna went to be with the Lord, on Wednesday, October 10, 2019, at the age of 92. He was born in El Toro, Texas, on May 27, 1927, to the late Ed Gerjes and Rosa Bell Kelton Gerjes. Robert was a farmer and oil field worker for forty years in Jackson County. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed gardening; many Jackson County residents enjoyed his veggies. Robert was also a member of First Baptist Church for forty years. Robert was a very loving and dedicated husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, great-grandfather, and dear friend who will be truly missed. Robert is survived by his wife of 22 years, Jessie Coker Gerjes; daughters, Brenda Jacobs (Timmy), Samantha Idlett (Sam), Becky Miska (Bryan), Penny Rentz; sons, Bobby Gerjes (Robin), Steven Gerjes (Lee), and Nicholas Gerjes (Shelly); stepdaughters, Pam Pruitt (JB) and Lori Matus (Randy), Charlotte Morgan (Mike), and Debbie Wright, 32 grandchildren ; 48 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members., In addition to his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his son, Randy Lee Gerjes. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 9:30 am to 11:00 am, at the First Baptist Church of Edna. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am also at the First Baptist Church of Edna, with the Interment to follow in the Red Bluff Cemetery in Lolita, Pastor Robert Krause will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Richard Gerjes, Jake Srp, Josh Srp, Shannon Srp, Budd Ratliff , Gene Ratliff, Jacob McCoy, Matthew McCoy, JB Pruitt II, and Houldon Idlett. Honorary pallbearers are Jesse Castillo, Whataburger Coffee Group, and Charles Pruess. Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna, 361-782-2221. www.oaklawnfhednatx.
