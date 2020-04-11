Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.