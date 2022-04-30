Robert J. Hagel
VICTORIA — Robert Hagel, 90 of Victoria passed away on Tuesday April 26, 2022. He was born May 22, 1931 in Victoria to Aloysius and Ann Halepaska Hagel.
Robert was a farmer and was the owner of the Hagel Dairy Farm for 54 years and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He also started a cow/calf operation and hay baling business that continues to this day.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Ann Chlastak Hagel; daughters, Carolyn Weisiger, Grace Heinold, Annie Page, Barbara Hagel, Theresa Powles, Mary Levien; sons, John Hagel, Robert Hagel, Joe Hagel; nineteen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 3-5 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 AM on Monday, May 2, 2022 with the Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 10 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial with full military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council will be in Wood Hi Cemetery.
Mr. Hagel’s grandsons will be pallbearers and his granddaughters will be honorary pallbearers.
Contributions in Robert’s memory may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Building Fund, 105 N. Williams Street, Victoria, Texas 77901 or Harbor Hospice, 5606 N. Navarro Suite 306, Victoria, Tx 77904
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com for the Hagel family.

