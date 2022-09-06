Robert Jay Easley
Robert Jay Easley
HOUSTON — Robert “Rob” Jay Easley, age 63, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022. Rob was born February 5th, 1959, in Victoria, Texas, and graduated from Victoria High School. He later earned his B.B.A. from Texas A&M University and his M.B.A. from the University of Texas Austin.
Rob is survived by his mother, Glenda Eller Easley; his father, Jay Melvin Easley and his wife Judy; former partner Felicia Doran Easley; four daughters, Avery Boggs (Trenholm) of Arlington, VA, Hallie Wolf (Matt) of Austin, TX, Erin Shoshana (Asaf) of Austin, TX, and Alex Holloway (Eric) of San Antonio, TX; four granddaughters; his brother, Daniel “Dan” George Easley; his sister, Sheri Jay Easley; and many more loving family, friends, and colleagues.
A memorial service celebrating Rob’s life will be held at 11 a.m. CDT on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 315 E. Pecan St., San Antonio, Texas 78205. Remembrances may be sent to Good Samaritan Community Services, 1600 Saltillo Street, San Antonio, Texas 78207.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.