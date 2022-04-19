Robert “Jerry” Nobles
VICTORIA — Robert “Jerry” Nobles, 83 of Victoria, passed away on April 15, 2022. He was born on July 24, 1938, in Yoakum to Curtis and Inez Garrett Nobles. On January 25, 1964, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Orsag, in Ganado, Texas. Jerry retired from Victoria County after serving over 23 years as County Commissioner of Precinct 2. Prior to his county service, he was employed at the Victoria DuPont Plant for over 20 years and the Texas Highway Department for 6 years. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves and Texas National Guard. Jerry is survived by his daughter, Donna Nobles (Joe Torres); grandchildren, Courtney (Justin), Zachary (Jackie), Nicholas (Kayla), Nina (Alejo) and Julia (Austin), also his 11 great-grandchildren, brothers, Walter Nobles, and Don Nobles (Shirley). Jerry has been preceded in death by his parents, his wife, brother and sister-in-law, J.B. and Linda Nobles, and his sister-in-law Lynette Nobles. There was a private family visitation and graveside service, at the family’s request. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be sent to Victoria College, Department of Nursing (LVN Department) in remembrance of his late wife, Dorothy Nobles, LVN. Services have been entrusted to Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Cloud voted against capping price of life-saving insulin (8)
- Dietitian Dish: Children with autism and nutrition (2)
- Opinion: Was STAAR test a solution in search of a problem? (2)
- Wesley "Wes" Emmett Cole III (1)
- Charles Eugene Williams, Jr. (1)
- Syndicated column: Mow, mow, mow (1)
- Q: How do hospitals get paid for COVID-19 patients (1)
- Joseph Peyton Wyatt, Jr. (1)
- Paul Anthony Carbajal, Jr. (1)
- Blotter: Victoria home vandalized (1)
- Guess where people from Victoria are finding new jobs? No. 7 is a surprise (1)
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.19:11-12; quote by Wendell Berry (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.