Robert Jesse Barnett
CUERO — Robert Jesse Barnett, 87, lovingly known as “Bob”, passed peacefully from this earth, Saturday, July 16, 2022. Bob was born March 19, 1935, in Waco, Texas to the late Raymond Crabb and Lena Harris Barnett. Family and friends will gather for visitation Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM followed by a Funeral Service at 2:00 PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria, Texas. Burial will be at a later date at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Bob married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Ruth Sample, August 13, 1955. They attended Baylor University together where he achieved his Bachelor of Business in 1959. He went on to work for many years as a Claims Manager for American General Insurance. Bob enjoyed many hours of fishing; he taught all his daughters how to cast a line. He also enjoyed hunting with his friends over the years. Over the years, Bob and Dorothy took numerous trips to Las Vegas, Rockport and Port Aransas. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Lena Barnett; his daughter, Melonie Wood and his three brothers, Raymond Barnett, Jr., Bill Barnett, and Don Barnett.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Dorothy Barnett; his daughters, Susan Huckleberry and her husband, Robert and Robbie Wade and her husband, Mark; grandchildren, Shannon, Sarah, Tyler, Michelle, Jesse, Lauren, Laura, Jenny, and Amy; 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Nita Barnett; son-in-law, Jace Wood; nephew and nieces, Tommy, Holly and Joy; along with numerous other friends.
