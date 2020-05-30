ROBERT O. JORDAN PORT LAVACA - Robert O. Jordan, 81, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Monday, May, 25, 2020 in Victoria. He was born September 26, 1938 in Seadrift to the late William G. Jordan and Miriam Patterson. Robert is survived by his wife, Betty J. Tharp Jordan of 46 years; daughters, Alicia Jordan, Leslie Jordan, and Paula Chandler of Corpus Christi. Robert was the eldest of five siblings: Peggy Dworaczyk of Seadrift, Vicky Morgenroth of Seadrift; William (Billy) Wayne Jordan (wife Rae Jean) of Seadrift and Randolph (Randy) of Seadrift. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Port Lavaca with burial to immediately follow at Six Mile Cemetery. Pastor Marcos Gohlke will officiate.
