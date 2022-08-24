Robert Joseph Hewitt
VICTORIA — Robert “Bobby” Joseph Hewitt peacefully passed away in his home with his family and caregivers by his side on August 20, 2022, at age 93. He was born on November 2, 1928 in Pennsylvania. He was lovingly adopted by Dennis and Dorothy O’Connor. Robert (Bobby) is survived by his daughter Mary Austin Hewitt (Dawn), and son Dennis O’Connor Hewitt, grand-daughters Ellen Hewitt Sanders (Zach), Cortland Hewitt Johnson (Chris), Hanna Hewitt, great-grandchildren Jill and Curtis Sanders and Hadley Johnson and his dog Max. He was proceeded in death by his wife Terry Stofer Hewitt, parents Dennis and Dorothy O’Connor and son Robert J Hewitt, Jr.
He graduated from Rockport High School, received his Bachelor’s at the University of Texas and his MBA from the Wharton School of Business, Pennsylvania. In 1951 he joined the United States Air Force and served in the Korean War. After returning home, he began his professional life by partnering with his father in several businesses including Refugio Motor Company, O’Connor & Hewitt Ltd. and The Dorothy O’Connor Foundation. In 1997, he renamed the foundation to the O’Connor & Hewitt Foundation. It was through his foundation he built the Dorothy H O’Connor Pet Adoption Center; honoring his mother Dorothy H O’Connor. He was a very generous man and his foundation has supported Victoria and the surrounding areas. He was one of the original founders of the 100 Club of Victoria. He also served on numerous boards including Victoria Bank & Trust, Victoria College Board of Trustees, Victoria Bankshares and politically as the Financial Chairman for Reagan-Bush presidential race in the 14th Congressional District.
He was an avid bird hunter and spent many years bird hunting on his ranch and in south Texas, a hobby he enjoyed very much. Other hobbies he was known for included traveling to Alaska, cruises through Europe and weekends spent at his properties in Rockport and Refugio. Locally he was known for his men’s Monday lunches at Hungry Jack’s with friends and associates for over 36 years. He was witty, funny, but mostly he had a big heart for those in need.
A special thank you to the medical staff at Hospice of South Texas, his physician and longtime friend Larry O Riedel, his office staff Mary Kay Janssen, Janice Lewis, and especially Rhonda Mayfield and his private care staff Kelly Leuschner, Pam Stelle, Mary Kitchens, Staci Holbert, Margaret Aranda, Melanie Jacob, Rhonda Barnett, Tommie Siegel, and Becky Banda who loved and cared for him.
Pallbearers: Leland Deckert, Leff Price, Bland Proctor, Ben Smith, Lee Lewis and Tom Fales.
Services will be on Friday, August 26th at 1:00 pm at Trinity Episcopal Church. Private burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Dorothy H O’Connor Pet Adoption Center (135 Progress Dr, Victoria, Texas 77905) or the Hewitt Endowment fund at Victoria College (c/o Victoria College, 2200 East Red River St, Victoria, Texas 77901).
To share a fond memory visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
